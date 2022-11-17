Two Culpeper men arrested on drug charges, 20 grams of cocaine seized

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force recently concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper residents.

Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 16 without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As part of the investigation, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 cash.

Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug.

Cottoms was charged with a felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and a felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug.

Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond, according to a release on Thursday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.