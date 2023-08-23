Two women were indicted this week in Spotsylvania on charges involving a 4-year-old boy who was already dead when he was brought to a county medical facility last year, court records show.

Bvatisha B. Bailey and Brianna Dashele Johnson, both 23 of Locust Grove, are charged with felony child endangerment and child abuse/neglect. They are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

Court records show the child was already deceased when he was brought to an unnamed facility on Nov. 7. A court paper states “poor care” led to the child’s death. A medical examiner is quoted as saying the boy was “malnourished, dehydrated and had numerous signs of neglect and abuse.”

Bailey is listed as the child’s mother, while Johnson is her partner. Both were arrested on May 5 and had preliminary hearings in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court earlier this month.

It is unclear exactly what police believe happened to the boy. Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said he could not discuss the case because it is still being investigated and more charges are possible. Search warrants related to the case are sealed.

Arraignments for both women are scheduled for Sept. 8 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.