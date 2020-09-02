U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports Spanberger for second term

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The world’s largest business federation declared the first-term Democrat a “Freshman Friend of Business” this week, announcing its strong support for her re-election campaign, her office said Wednesday.

“In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue told Spanberger. “Your continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”

The national chamber represents more than 3 million businesses and groups of every size, sector and region throughout the United States.