U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports Spanberger for second term

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, for a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The world’s largest business federation declared the first-term Democrat a “Freshman Friend of Business” this week, announcing its strong support for her re-election campaign, her office said Wednesday.
“In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue told Spanberger. “Your continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans.”
The national chamber represents more than 3 million businesses and groups of every size, sector and region throughout the United States.
“Central Virginia businesses are the economic engines of our communities. In the coming weeks and months, they will play a key role in building a pathway towards the long-term revival of our communities,” Spanberger said in a statement Wednesday. “In Congress, I’ve been proud to be on the side of our region’s small and medium-sized businesses—whether in advocating for expanded trade opportunities through the (United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement) or cutting PPP red tape during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Henrico County resident said she is honored to receive the chamber’s endorsement.
“By listening to the needs of our workers and businesses, we can foster an economy that works for all of us and provides new opportunities for the next generation of Virginians,” Spanberger said. “In this moment of economic uncertainty, we need to redouble our efforts to give our businesses the conditions they need to survive and flourish here in Central Virginia.”
Previously, the U.S. chamber recognized Spanberger for her support of Central Virginia businesses and their employees, and praised her commitment to working with both Democrats and Republicans.
In June 2020, she received the group’s first-ever Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.
Spanberger also received the chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award for supporting pro-growth policies.
“On behalf of the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses and organizations of every size, sector, and region, I am pleased to inform you that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed your candidacy for re-election to the United States House of Representatives,” Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue wrote the congresswoman on Tuesday.
“The Chamber endorses pro-business leaders in Congress and vigorously supports policies that advance economic growth, help create jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. Last year the House passed the USMCA, renewed the charter of the Export-Import Bank, reauthorized Terrorism Risk Insurance, and restored critical resources for highway funding. While just a snapshot of important House activity in 2019, your percentage on the Chamber’s How They Voted scorecard was the driving factor in achieving this endorsement for 2020,” Donohue said.
