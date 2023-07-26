Defense counsel for Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins has been granted access to grand jury materials as part of permitted discovery rules in the ongoing federal bribery probe.

Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe with U.S. District Court Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville issued the order July 20 on motion of the United States.

Federal prosecutors and defense counsel may use the grand jury materials for the case accusing Jenkins of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for handing out auxiliary deputy badges and credentials.

Jenkins will be allowed to examine materials presented to the grand jury prior to his indictment in June, following an FBI investigation that launched earlier this year. The materials will not be given directly to the defendant and may not be removed from the secure location by the defendant, according to the order.

The order directs defense counsel to diligently protect unnecessary dissemination information, such as grand jury social security account numbers, dates of birth, financial account numbers and home addresses.

If the defense does not wish to receive access to grand jury materials they must advise the court and U.S. Attorney of such and not allow anyone else to view any of the materials, according to the order.

Unauthorized disclosure of certain discovery materials, such as grand jury information, is a violation of federal law.