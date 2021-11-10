U.S. Navy vet Bragg finds harmony in family, career

"My job is to provide indications and warnings of terror threats to the Department of the Navy," the 37-year-old said. "It's always been very important to me to feel like I'm doing something impactful, and I feel that I am making an impact because someone very important is making informed decisions based on my analyses."

Bragg isn't working bizarre hours anymore either, something that his wife, Melanie, said has made a big difference in his ability to be there for her and their children, 5-year-old James and 3-year-old Emmalyn.

"When he was working those security jobs, the hours kept him away from us constantly," she said. "He worked nights, weekends and holidays, and that forced him to miss important things going on with the kids and family events. It put a huge strain on our family life.

"In his new position, he works Monday through Friday and is able to take time off if the kids or I get sick," she pointed out. "He never works holidays or weekends, and we are able to spend a lot of time together as a family because of that. It's made a world of difference in our home."

More important than any of that, however, is the effect the change in careers has had on Bragg's mental health.