U.S. Navy vet Bragg finds harmony in family, career

James Bragg Jr. was frustrated.
The former U.S. Navy intelligence specialist had spent seven years toiling away as a security guard on multiple U.S. Army bases, waiting for the day when he'd finally be able to put his skills to good use for the country he loves. He'd seen multiple opportunities slip through his fingers while he worked one odd shift after another, missing valuable time with his wife and two young children along the way.
Then, on Halloween Day in 2019, Bragg received an email that would change his life.
It was from the NCIS, and they had a job offer for him.
No, not the hit CBS show starring Mark Harmon. The real Naval Criminal Investigative Service which, just like on TV, is based right up the road in Quantico.
"Me and the family were in Starbucks when I got the email," Bragg recalled. "Upon reading it, I felt an array of emotions; I was jubilant, scared and proud of myself all at once.
"I'd spent years applying and interviewing with them, trying to make the cut," he added. "My last interview came in July [2019] and I thought I'd been passed over again, but then I got that email and I felt like I had finally achieved something great after grinding out all those years in security."
Two years later, Bragg has settled into his role as a counterterrorism analyst.
"My job is to provide indications and warnings of terror threats to the Department of the Navy," the 37-year-old said. "It's always been very important to me to feel like I'm doing something impactful, and I feel that I am making an impact because someone very important is making informed decisions based on my analyses."
Bragg isn't working bizarre hours anymore either, something that his wife, Melanie, said has made a big difference in his ability to be there for her and their children, 5-year-old James and 3-year-old Emmalyn.
"When he was working those security jobs, the hours kept him away from us constantly," she said. "He worked nights, weekends and holidays, and that forced him to miss important things going on with the kids and family events. It put a huge strain on our family life.
"In his new position, he works Monday through Friday and is able to take time off if the kids or I get sick," she pointed out. "He never works holidays or weekends, and we are able to spend a lot of time together as a family because of that. It's made a world of difference in our home."
More important than any of that, however, is the effect the change in careers has had on Bragg's mental health.
"Over the years, he became depressed and extremely introverted because he was so unhappy with those jobs," Melanie said. "He was perpetually disappointed because he started to believe he would never have a career that would enable him to make a difference in the world. Since he started his new job, he is happy, more calm, more patient and more sure of himself and our future."
Bragg said his wife's support has been the driving force in his season of renewal.
"I couldn't have done this without her," he said. "No matter how low I got, she always believed in me and kept encouraging me to pursue my career of choice."
Bragg joined the Navy at the age of 18 after graduating from Massaponax High School in 2002. It was a decision that, in hindsight, seemed never in doubt.
"I've had a love of the sea and watercraft for a very long time," he said. "My dad used to take me deep-sea fishing off the coast of North Carolina when I was a kid, so I developed an affinity for those things at a very young age."
Bragg's desire for adventure as a child took an abrupt backseat to a sense of responsibility following two heinous terrorist attacks during his teenage years: the bombing of the USS Cole in October 2000 and the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
"If the bombing of the USS Cole piqued my interest in terrorism, then 9/11 sealed the deal," he said. "I always wanted to serve and be a part of something bigger than myself, and there was no way I wasn't enlisting after that."
Over the next four-and-a-half years, Bragg spent time as both an intelligence specialist and operational intelligence analyst on the USS Carl Vinson, analyzing and providing relevant intel and threat analyses to the ship's battle group commander and various senior officers. He also split his time as a strike warfare intelligence analyst, conducting analyses on threat forces disposition, capabilities, tactics, and training in support of strike mission planning and briefing pilots on them.
Bragg was honorably discharged from the Navy at the age of 22, but not before his time on the Carl Vinson allowed him to see the world.
"I have been in every major body of water on the planet," he said. "I have been to Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Guam, Australia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Greece, Portugal, Canada, Mexico and Korea. I even got to cruise the Suez Canal and see Egypt.
"I've also seen foreign navies at sea and whales, orcas, dolphins and seals in their natural environments," he added.
Pausing his trip down memory lane and fixing his gaze on a family photo, a wide grin formed across Bragg's face.
"All in all, I'd say I'm a pretty lucky guy," he remarked. "Aside from making a difference in the world, the only thing I've ever wanted in this life was to have a family and to be able to support them in any way that I can, be it financially, emotionally or whatever they need. "I've now reached a point where I have those things."