U.S. Navy veteran David Zehner marches to his own beat

Like many young adults, David Zehner decided to join the U.S. Navy in hopes of traveling the world and taking in many of the unique sights and sounds it has to offer.
As it turned out, Zehner would go on to experience plenty of both, but all of it came on his home soil.
A native of Shelby, Ohio, Zehner aimed to join the Navy after he graduated high school in 1956. However, when his recruiter discovered he'd always been interested in music and had a talent for playing the euphonium, they sent the then-18-year-old to Washington, D.C. to try out for the Navy music program as a civilian.
"After I passed the audition, they asked me if I wanted to join the Navy," recalled Zehner, now 83. "Of course I said yes. I was sworn into the Navy that day and sent to boot camp at Bainbridge, Maryland that night."
Five years later, while stationed in Brooklyn, New York, and playing for his unit's band, Zehner was presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
A spot in the U.S. Navy Band had opened up, and a special audition was being held to fill it.
"The U.S. Navy Band is a very special band," he said. "And being a member of that prestigious band means you receive the honor of playing at various head-of-state arrivals at the White House, funerals in Arlington National Cemetery, inaugural parades and many other ceremonies."
As he'd done five years earlier, Zehner traveled to D.C. to display his talents.
"I auditioned, was accepted, and the rest is history" he said with a smile. "Since the Navy Band is permanent duty, I was stationed in D.C. for the rest of my Navy career."
Zehner had many unique experiences over the next 15 years, most notably performing at John F. Kennedy's funeral on Nov. 25, 1963 and numerous presidential inaugurations and ceremonies.
"I had the privilege of playing in front of seven different presidents," Zehner said, listing Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. "My last official job in the Navy was playing up on the 'back porch' of the White House for the Shah of Iran [Mohammed Reza Pahlavi] and President Ford."
After retiring from the Navy in 1976, Zehner took a job with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, where he worked on hydroelectric dam design and safety for the next 24 years.
When Zehner decided to retire from FERC in 2000, his wife Naomi decided that Culpeper would be a nice place to settle down.
Also a Shelby, Ohio native, Naomi Zehner passed away from leukemia at the age of 77 in 2016 after 54 years of marriage. She and David had four children together: Darren (58), Kevin (56), Daneen (53) and Kari, who passed away at the age of 41 in 2012 after courageously battling cancer.
David was remarried three years ago to Patricia, and he stays sharp with the euphonium by playing in two community bands.
"I normally play for the City of Fairfax Band and the Fauquier Community Band, but they both decided to take a year-and-a-half off due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "Because of that, I played with the Piedmont
Community Band in Culpeper over the summer just to keep my lip in shape."
Zehner is also active in the community service arena, volunteering his time with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity and teaming up with several members of his church to build wheelchair ramps for those in need.
"Unfortunately there hasn't been a lot going on with those groups, especially Habitat, due to the pandemic," he said. "But I'm looking forward to things picking back up sometime soon hopefully."