U.S. Navy veteran David Zehner marches to his own beat

Like many young adults, David Zehner decided to join the U.S. Navy in hopes of traveling the world and taking in many of the unique sights and sounds it has to offer.

As it turned out, Zehner would go on to experience plenty of both, but all of it came on his home soil.

A native of Shelby, Ohio, Zehner aimed to join the Navy after he graduated high school in 1956. However, when his recruiter discovered he'd always been interested in music and had a talent for playing the euphonium, they sent the then-18-year-old to Washington, D.C. to try out for the Navy music program as a civilian.

"After I passed the audition, they asked me if I wanted to join the Navy," recalled Zehner, now 83. "Of course I said yes. I was sworn into the Navy that day and sent to boot camp at Bainbridge, Maryland that night."

Five years later, while stationed in Brooklyn, New York, and playing for his unit's band, Zehner was presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A spot in the U.S. Navy Band had opened up, and a special audition was being held to fill it.