U.S. Sen. Mike Lee endorses Reeves for Congress

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is supporting state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

“Our nation is at a tipping point. More than ever, we need to elect people who are ready to serve and contribute Day 1 in office,” Lee said Tuesday in a statement from the Reeves campaign. “Bryce is a leader that can analyze complex issues and find conservative solutions to fix the problems our nation faces.

“Bryce Reeves is not only an advocate for our principles, he’s also a proven fighter and constitutional conservative who can turn solutions into law while Democrats are in power,” Lee added. “In 2016, Bryce single-handedly worked to get a 50-state concealed-carry reciprocity bill signed into law under a Democrat governor. With two years left of the Biden presidency, we will need champions like him in Congress who share my same values. He has my full endorsement in his race against Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.”

Lee was elected in 2010 as Utah’s 16th senator.

“I couldn’t be more proud and thankful of the endorsement from Senator Mike Lee. He is a principled constitutional conservative who works diligently for his constituents,” Reeves said. “Senator Lee is a leader protecting our constitutional rights and a fighter for reducing regulatory burden on businesses and families. Over the past few years under Democratic leadership, we have seen an assault on our civil liberties and an increase of economic instability. I look forward to working with Senator Lee in Washington to restore our personal freedoms and rein in wasteful spending creating record high inflation.”

Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is running for the 7th Congressional District seat redrawn earlier this year by Virginia’s redistricting special masters, as later approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia. He is among the many GOP candidates challenging two-term U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

To date, Reeves has been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Vietnam War POW leader Paul Galanti; conservative activist Pete Snyder Snyder, a 2021 GOP candidate for Virginia governor; SEAL Pac, a national veterans political action committee led by former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; Tom Homan, director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under President Donald Trump from 2017-2018; Tony Pham, Acting ICE Director under President Trump in 2020; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

Other endorsements have come from former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Fredericksburg Sheriff Paul Higgs; Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur; Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa; King George County Sheriff Chris Giles; and Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe.

Reeves has secured a long list of endorsements from the General Assembly. These include include Del. Bobby Orrock (R-Caroline), Del. Rob Bell (R-Albemarle), Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper), Del. Tara Durant (R-Stafford), Del. Phillip Scott (R-Spotsylvania), Senator Richard Stuart (R-Westmoreland) and former Speaker Bill Howell (R-Stafford).

An Army veteran and a small business owner, Reeves represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and parts of Albemarle, Culpeper, Louisa, Orange and Spotsylvania counties.

Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.

