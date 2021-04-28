UMW announces in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 classes

The University of Mary Washington will hold nine smaller in-person commencement ceremonies to celebrate the classes of 2020 and 2021.

“As both our campus and local community realize, graduation is the capstone of a years-long journey, and it’s especially notable in the midst of a global pandemic,” the university said in a news release Monday. “Having an in-person ceremony, even in an altered state, is meaningful to both graduates and their families.”

The ceremonies will be held rain or shine next weekend on the fenced-in Campus Recreational Field next to U.S. 1.

The Rec field was chosen instead of Ball Circle, UMW’s traditional commencement site, because it “allows for ticketed access and provides readily accessible garage parking with minimal interruption to other parts of campus” and also “reduces the impact on area neighborhoods,” the press release states.

Each ceremony will accommodate about 150 graduates, who can each invite up to four guests.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced UMW to cancel commencement ceremonies last spring for the class of 2020, so these graduates have been invited back to be celebrated this year. About 350 will return for their events on Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7.