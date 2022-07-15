UMW, Germanna partner on fast-track business major

Interested students can now earn both an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in business in just 2 1/2 years, thanks to a new partnership between Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington.

UMW president Troy Paino and Germanna president Janet Gullickson signed the agreement creating a fast track to a business degree on Monday.

The accelerated program starts with Germanna’s “College Everywhere” program, which allows students to complete the requirements for an associate’s degree online in one year instead of two.

Students can then transfer to UMW and earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration online in 18 months.

“This is all about the students,” said Paino, in a press release about the agreement. “This is about removing obstacles, creating access and opportunities, lowering costs, accelerating time to degrees. All of those things are really going to make a difference, not only in the students’ lives but in our community.”

The new partnership is one of several that already exist between UMW and Germanna, such as a guaranteed transfer partnership and a co-enrollment agreement that allows students to take up to five courses at UMW while completing an associate’s degree.

“We’ve grown together, and together we’ve helped our communities grow and thrive,” said Gullickson. “We’re proud to be Mary Washington’s partner and thrilled they’re joining us to make it easy for Germanna ‘College Everywhere’ graduates to get where they want to go in life more quickly and affordably.”

The business administration pathway was created for “College Everywhere” students, but is open to anyone who wants to major in business at UMW. Transfer students must have completed at least 15 credits and hold a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.75.