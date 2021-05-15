 Skip to main content
'Unbroken line of patriots': Orange unveils Tuskegee airman's portrait
'Unbroken line of patriots': Orange unveils Tuskegee airman's portrait

Doris Maples Walker and Capt. Andrew Maples Jr.

Doris Maples Walker talks about her late brother, Capt. Andrew Maples Jr. of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, shown in the new portrait at right. The painting was unveiled Saturday in Orange County’s historic Circuit Court. Behind Walker is a portrait of another distinguished native son of Orange, U.S. Sen. and Virginia Gov. James Barbour.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

ORANGE—Dozens of family members, friends and dignitaries came to remember and pay tribute to Orange County native Andrew Maples Jr. as his portrait was unveiled inside the historic circuit courtroom on Main Street.

The Tuskegee airman gave all for his country during World War II.

Now, his likeness is displayed at the Circuit Court alongside those of presidents James Madison and Zachary Taylor and James Barbour, all great sons of Orange County.

Capt. Maples, who grew up in the town of Orange, is the first person of color to be featured in a painting in the courthouse, which was built in 1858. His portrait was commissioned by order of Orange County Circuit Court Judge David B. Franzén.

Declared missing in action in 1944 by the the U.S. Army, Maples, 24, never returned home.

He perished leading fighter aircraft on a bomber-escort mission to Hungary during World War II. His P-47 Thunderbolt went down over the Adriatic Sea.

Judge Franzén quoted President Harry S. Truman, who spoke of Maples’ sacrifice: “He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who dared to die that freedom might live and grow and increase its blessings. Freedom lives and, through it, he lives in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men.”

Displaying a portrait of Maples “among other distinguished citizens of Orange County reflects the diversity of our community and demonstrates that we the people are strengthened by that diversity and by celebrating it we can be justly proud,” Franzén said.

Graduates of the Army’s Advanced Flying School at Alabama’s Tuskegee Army Air Field were the nation’s first African–American military aviators, the subject of many books and the 2012 feature film “Red Tails.”

Read more later this week and online at starexponent.com about Maples and memories of him from his two sisters, who participated in Saturday’s ceremony.

