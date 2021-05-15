'Unbroken line of patriots': Orange unveils Tuskegee airman's portrait

ORANGE—Dozens of family members, friends and dignitaries came to remember and pay tribute to Orange County native Andrew Maples Jr. as his portrait was unveiled inside the historic circuit courtroom on Main Street.

The Tuskegee airman gave all for his country during World War II.

Now, his likeness is displayed at the Circuit Court alongside those of presidents James Madison and Zachary Taylor and James Barbour, all great sons of Orange County.

Capt. Maples, who grew up in the town of Orange, is the first person of color to be featured in a painting in the courthouse, which was built in 1858. His portrait was commissioned by order of Orange County Circuit Court Judge David B. Franzén.

Declared missing in action in 1944 by the the U.S. Army, Maples, 24, never returned home.

He perished leading fighter aircraft on a bomber-escort mission to Hungary during World War II. His P-47 Thunderbolt went down over the Adriatic Sea.