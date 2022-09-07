 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Mary Washington president named to 'Virginia 500' power list

Dr. Troy D. Paino takes office in 2017

Dr. Troy D. Paino greets well-wishers on the Fredericksburg campus. ’s Washington Hall after becoming the University of Mary Washington’s 10th president during a ceremony on April 21, 2017.

 PETER CIHELKA/THE FREE LANCE–STAR

University of Mary Washington president Troy Paino has been named to Virginia Business magazine’s annual list of influential state leaders.

The “Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List” is an inventory of “the most powerful and influential leaders and executives in Virginia across 20 major sectors, ranging from real estate and manufacturing to higher education and government,” according to the magazine’s editor, Richard Foster.

Paino has been selected as one of 23 top education leaders in Virginia. The magazine’s profile highlights his desire to include student voices in the university’s strategic planning, which the national organization of student affairs administrators recognized by giving him its Region III President’s Award last year.

The profile also highlight’s Paino’s commitment to increasing faculty, staff and student diversity and his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paino, who was appointed UMW’s 10th president in 2016, has made the Virginia 500 list every year since the inaugural list in 2020.

