Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer early this morning on I-95 in Stafford County.

At 4:42 a.m., authorities responded to the wreck on the northbound side of the interstate at the 136-mile marker, according to a release July 5 from VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.

There are two confirmed fatalities and one injury as a result of the crash. VDOT was on the scene assisting with the initial road closure and detours.

The left and center travel lanes of I-95 northbound opened just before 10 a.m. The right travel lane and shoulder remained shut down.

