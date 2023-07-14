UPDATE: Friday, July, 14

A 43-year-old Albemarle County man has died from a crash Monday night involving a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, following a three-county, high-speed chase, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, July 12, Corey D. Faison, 43, of Earlysville succumbed to injuries sustained in the two-vehicle wreck in Fauquier County, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The crash occurred at 9:09 p.m. on July 10 on U.S. Route 29 just north of Freemans Ford Road, according to an earlier news release from Coffey.

A 2003 Honda CR-V being driven by Faison was eluding law enforcement, traveling northbound on Route 29 in the right lane, Coffey said.

The chase started on Route 29 in Madison County when a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle traveling at 92 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, according to a MCSO spokesperson.

The deputy activated its lights and proceeded to follow the car in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, which continued into Culpeper County.

At that point, CCSO took over the lead position in the pursuit, the MCSO spokesperson said.

Culpeper Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Les Tyler said they were notified at 8:53 p.m. by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office of the pursuit heading northbound on the highway. CCSO joined the pursuit as it headed into Culpeper County with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph, Tyler said.

During the course of the pursuit, the Honda swerved into the left lane in an attempt to avoid another vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder and collided with the Culpeper County sheriff’s office cruiser, Coffey stated.

The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the left side of the road and overturn. Faison was ejected from the vehicle, Coffey said. He was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital and died two days later.

The deputy was not injured during the crash.