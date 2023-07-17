Baby Jim’s Snack Bar suffered heavy damage in a fire Sunday afternoon that appears to have started in a storage area of the iconic restaurant on North Main Street.

The blaze displaced 12 residents, including two children aged 4 and 8, from second and third floor apartments in the circa 1875 three-story corner building that faces East Williams Street. They were out of the building when firefighters arrived. Red Cross responded to provide assistance. Baby Jim's employees were also displaced from their job for the foreseeable future.

One firefighter was transported to UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center for heat exhaustion and dehydration in the extreme heat event. He was treated and released, according to Charles “Junior” Perryman, deputy fire chief at Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1, lead response on the incident.

There were no other injuries.

“It was quite the fire yesterday,” Perryman said in a phone call Monday. “The warm temperatures and high humidity makes you tired quick."

The street-level Snack Bar was open and operating when one of three employees onsite called 911 at 12:47 p.m. on July 16 to report smoke coming from a storage area.

Perryman said Monday morning they feel confident that is the area where the fire started, but said the exact cause remained undetermined. Authorities are not saying the fire was suspicious. An insurance investigator will probe the cause considering the building’s value, the deputy fire chief said.

Co. 1 units arriving on the scene determined it was a working structure fire and they would have to go in and make an interior attack, Perryman said. Mutual aid was requested from around Culpeper and other counties as it was determined more firefighters would be needed to sustain the long operation.

“Everyone worked extremely well together for the length of time and how hot it was,” Perryman said of the more than five-hour attack.

Fire damage was worst in Baby Jim’s as well as in the walls and attic of the residential portion, the deputy chief said, describing how the fire traveled upstairs through walls built without fire stops. The entire building suffered heavy smoke and water damage in the fire.

“Once it was in the walls, we were chasing it from floor to floor,” Perryman said.

He provided a photo from the fire illustrating a classic example of balloon construction employed on the 19th century structure. Homes before the 1940s were built without fire stops between the studs, he said, of horizontal pieces of wood placed to slow fire, used in today’s construction.

Construction methods in the late 1800s also used lather and plaster instead of drywall, not invented yet. In the walls at Baby Jim’s, small two-inch strips of wood were nailed horizontally inside the building and plaster applied on them.

“This dried to be super hard and is quite the exercise to break or cut into these walls when searching for fire in void spaces,” Perryman said. “These type structures hold heat, like an oven almost, until a wall is breached, or we can ventilate via the windows.”

The fire looks to have started towards the north side of Baby Jim’s and traveled up the wall to the floors above and into the root/attic area, he said. This happened on at least two sides of the building. Firefighters had to peel away the metal roof to gain access to the fire, according to Perryman.

Plumes of smoke could be seen around downtown, created by heavy vintage materials used to construct the large old building, like real wood, Perryman said.

There was a tremendous outpouring from the community at the fire scene, he said. People brought food, water and ice to help cool down.

Residents came through the night Sunday to have a look at the damage and recall their own memories from Baby Jim’s, a Culpeper landmark for more than 75 years. More than a few tears were wiped away.

"My heart hurt today. Seeing our beloved Baby Jim’s restaurant, that’s been an icon in this town for as long as I can remember—ablaze. This is truly saddening," posted Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. Sunday on Facebook. "Through the sadness I witnessed many great things today as each firefighter, men and women helped one another and had each others backs."

Located at 701 N. Main St., Baby Jim’s first opened in 1947 in a nearby alleyway next to Weaver’s car dealership. The late “Baby Jim,” born Collis Jenkins Jr. in Culpeper, the youngest of five children and the “baby” of the family, got the idea to open Culpeper’s first fast food restaurant.

As the story goes, Baby Jim went to a bank in town to borrow $1,000 to start the business. He was turned away, however, and informed that selling fast food hamburgers would never work.

As usual, even at just 18-years-old, Baby Jim did not get riled about it. He went on to the next bank and got his loan. The rest is history.

In 1953, Baby Jim and his newlywed bride, the late Pauline Jenkins, purchased the house at the intersection of North Main and Williams streets, dug out the side yard and relocated the Snack Bar from the alley to the building’s basement, where it has operated ever since.

It serves comfort food to working people up early while also staying open late.

Their only son, Collis Jenkins III, ran the place for years until leasing it to Matt Corbin, of Capt. Corbin’s Seafood, in 2016. Jenkins, who runs Rock Hill Farm event venue in Culpeper, could not be reached for comment on Monday about the future of Baby Jim’s.

Corbin ran the Snack Bar until last year during which time he lived for a few years upstairs on the third floor with his wife and child, he said in a phone call Monday. The space was expansive—four bedrooms and two baths—and comfortable and quiet, old school living away from the hustle-bustle on Main Street, said Corbin, a Culpeper native.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking,” he said of the fire. “It’s been there ever since I been here in this town—a lot of memories.”

Corbin stopped managing Baby Jim’s last year because he said it got too noisy at the spot with sirens constantly passing by the busy section of town.

Capt. Corbin’s Seafood moved to and is currently located at 16455 Brandy Road, offering carryout fresh fish, scallops, shrimp, crab legs and more.

The last fire trucks left the scene at Baby Jim’s at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Perryman reported. It’s not a total loss, he said.

“They can do miracles,” he said. “The bones of the building are solid.”