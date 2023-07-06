Update: Thursday morning

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with the fatal crash that occurred Wednesday on I-95 outside of Fredericksburg in Stafford County.

Trooper A. Roberts is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:42 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 136-mile marker between a blue 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, black 2014 Nissan Altima, and a red 2010 Subaru Forrester. The crash resulted in deaths of two adult male drivers and the minor injury of a third driver.

The crash shutdown the northbound travel lanes of I-95 for approximately five hours the day after July 4. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts at 540/891-4108 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer early this morning on I-95 in Stafford County.

At 4:42 a.m., authorities responded to the wreck on the northbound side of the interstate at the 136-mile marker, according to a release July 5 from VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.

There are two confirmed fatalities and one injury as a result of the crash. VDOT was on the scene assisting with the initial road closure and detours.

The left and center travel lanes of I-95 northbound opened just before 10 a.m. The right travel lane and shoulder remained shut down.

Stay with starexponent.com for more on this breaking news story.