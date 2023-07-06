Update Thursday afternoon

Virginia State Police on Thursday identified the two men who died July 5 in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Stafford.

The tractor-trailer was hauling 78,000 pounds of beer, and its driver later charged, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound in the center lane when it attempted to change lanes into the right lane and collided with a northbound 2014 Nissan Altima.

The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the left lane where they collided with a northbound 2010 Subaru Forrester, according to VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. All three vehicles continued off the left side of the roadway and collided with the guardrail before the tractor-trailer overturned on top of the Nissan and Subaru.

The driver of the Nissan, Johnathon L. Booth, 50, of Fredericksburg, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Subaru, Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Andrews was later taken into custody and charged with reckless driving. He was transported to the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office where he was released on an unsecured bond, according to Coffey.

Virginia State Police continues to investigate the fatal crash at the 136-mile marker, just outside of Fredericksburg. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper A. Roberts at 540/891-4108 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Update: Thursday morning

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with the fatal crash that occurred Wednesday on I-95 outside of Fredericksburg in Stafford County.

Trooper A. Roberts is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:42 a.m. on Interstate 95 northbound at the 136-mile marker between a blue 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, black 2014 Nissan Altima, and a red 2010 Subaru Forrester. The crash resulted in deaths of two adult male drivers and the minor injury of a third driver.

The crash shutdown the northbound travel lanes of I-95 for approximately five hours the day after July 4. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts at 540/891-4108 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer early this morning on I-95 in Stafford County.

At 4:42 a.m., authorities responded to the wreck on the northbound side of the interstate at the 136-mile marker, according to a release July 5 from VSP spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.

There are two confirmed fatalities and one injury as a result of the crash. VDOT was on the scene assisting with the initial road closure and detours.

The left and center travel lanes of I-95 northbound opened just before 10 a.m. The right travel lane and shoulder remained shut down.

