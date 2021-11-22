UPDATED: Alden makes $142 million bid for publisher Lee Enterprises

Alden Global Capital, the hedge fund that owns the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News, is offering to buy Lee Enterprises for about $142 million, seeking a larger share of the struggling newspaper business.
(Lee Enterprises counts the Culpeper News-Exponent, Orange County Review, Madison Eagle, Greene County Record, Charlottesville's Daily Progress, Fredericksburg's Free Lance-Star, Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Roanoke Times, Lynchburg's News & Advance and other Virginia newspapers among the more than 70 daily papers it owns. The Washington Post, in an article Monday, described Lee as "one of the last large independent newspaper chains in the United States.")
In a letter to Lee's board, Alden offered $24 a share in cash for the chain, which owns dozens of publications including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. That's a 30% premium over Lee's closing price on Nov. 19.
Alden has built an empire of big-city newspapers, including the Daily News and Denver Post. In May, the group acquired Tribune Publishing, adding the Chicago Tribune and Baltimore Sun, despite efforts by Tribune employees to find alternative buyers.
The hedge fund is deeply unpopular in the journalism industry because of its reputation for cutting costs, sparking protests from reporters and editors who work there. An affiliate of Alden owns about 6% of Lee, according to the letter.
Another investor group, Cannell Capital, has been pressuring Lee to restructure its operations, with a greater focus on digital.
(In a statement late Monday, Lee Enterprises confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Alden Global Capital.)
("Lee’s board of directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders," the company told Business Wire. "Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Lee’s board of directors will carefully review Alden’s proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and Lee shareholders. There is no need for Lee shareholders to take any action at this time.")
In January 2020, Lee agreed to buy newspaper properties owned by Warren Buffett, including the Buffalo News, in a $140 million deal.
Lee has grown through acquisitions like the Buffett deal. Through nine months of 2021, sales rose to $600.7 million from $426.2 million a year earlier. But the company, and the industry, continue to struggle with falling revenue. Excluding acquisitions, Lee's revenue slumped 4.7%.
Shares of Lee, based in Davenport, Iowa, rose as much as 25% to $23.03 in New York. They were up 46% this year through the close on Nov. 19.