UPDATED: Alden makes $142 million bid for publisher Lee Enterprises

Another investor group, Cannell Capital, has been pressuring Lee to restructure its operations, with a greater focus on digital.

(In a statement late Monday, Lee Enterprises confirmed that it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Alden Global Capital.)

("Lee’s board of directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders," the company told Business Wire. "Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Lee’s board of directors will carefully review Alden’s proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the company and Lee shareholders. There is no need for Lee shareholders to take any action at this time.")

In January 2020, Lee agreed to buy newspaper properties owned by Warren Buffett, including the Buffalo News, in a $140 million deal.

Lee has grown through acquisitions like the Buffett deal. Through nine months of 2021, sales rose to $600.7 million from $426.2 million a year earlier. But the company, and the industry, continue to struggle with falling revenue. Excluding acquisitions, Lee's revenue slumped 4.7%.

Shares of Lee, based in Davenport, Iowa, rose as much as 25% to $23.03 in New York. They were up 46% this year through the close on Nov. 19.