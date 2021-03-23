UPDATED: Culpeper School Board hikes in-school student numbers, class frequency

In a few weeks, Culpeper County Public Schools’ classrooms and hallways may look and feel a lot more like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted authorities to issue new public-health mandates.

The School Board approved plans Monday night to let middle- and high-school students opt to choose four days per week of in-person learning, after they return from spring break.

The board kept the elementary grades at two days a week in-person and three days of remote learning, per the division's 2020-21 hybrid model. But a new COVID-19 Mitigation Plan will allow the elementary schools to bring in more students from the waitlist for in-person instruction, as physical conditions in different schools allow. Those students will still be in classrooms two days a week.

The changes, which are to begin April 12, were made possible by revised Mitigation Plan the board approved. It will halve physical distancing between students from six feet to three feet in classrooms and some other settings. Staff and students older than age 5 must continue to wear face masks indoors, and six feet of distance will still be required as students eat in cafeterias.