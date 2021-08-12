Culpeper schools will heed state's public health order on face masks

Changing its tune after an order Thursday from the state health commissioner, Culpeper County Public Schools will immediately require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while indoors on school property, starting today.

The school division said it based its decision on Dr. Norman Oliver’s order.

“Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS) is required by law to follow all federal and state health orders,” it said in a statement late Thursday afternoon. “This Order supersedes School Board Policy and will remain in effect until the CDC guidelines for K-12 schools change, or the Order is amended or rescinded.”

The school division said it will update its Phase III Mitigation Plan, which aims to stem the spread of the deadly virus, to reflect the state’s reinforced guidance.

On Monday night, after a contentious meeting in which dozens of county residents spoke against and for face masks in schools, the School Board voted 4-3 to reaffirm its June position that it is up to parents whether their child wears a face covering in a school building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}