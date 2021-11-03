UPDATED: For Culpeper mayor, it's Reaves over Russell

“I have the utmost faith that Frank’s going to do well. I wish him well,” he added.

Earlier this fall, Reaves told the Star-Exponent of his main objective should he be elected.

“My main objective is to bring this town back together because right now we’re shifting in the wrong direction,” he said.

Reaves added that a politician’s primary responsibility is to “take care of the people, not each other.”

Russell, 45, expressed disappointment just before 8 p.m. Tuesday after learning the election results during a small party at his home. He won three of the four precincts, topping Reaves in West Fairfax, East Fairfax and South Ridge and narrowly losing in Willow Shade. But Reaves’ 860-579 advantage in absentee voting more than made up for that.

“We won today, but early voting is where the race was won,” Russell said. “That’s the nature of the beast in today’s climate, though. [Reaves] outworked us, cleaned up on early voting and that was that.”

Russell, who’s served on the Town Council for the last eight years and held local office in Washington state, said he’s open to whatever comes next, but will be content to spend more time with his family.