UPDATED: In Culpeper visit, FBI director honors fallen investigator

“Everyone at the FBI had one goal in mind on that tragic day: to make sure that nothing like that ever happened again. Saul shared that same sense of resolve,” he said. “And throughout Saul’s illness, even in its darkest days, he carried that same resolve with him. Resolve to be there for his family for as long as he could. To push forward with the utmost optimism.

“In the past few years we have really begun to understand—and to witness—the long-term effects of the FBI’s work after 9/11 and the full extent of the sacrifices that our first responders made,” Wray continued. “We’ve lost far too many members of the FBI family due to 9/11-related illnesses. And we’re by no means alone. Our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, firefighting, and first response have also suffered devastating losses—and we all fear there are more to come.

“So as we gather here today, we remember these selfless men and women, like Saul,” the director concluded. “And we take inspiration from their example and the sacrifices they heroically made for all of us.”

Wray recited a beautiful Jewish poem written to comfort mourners, which includes these lines:

“When we are lost and sick at heart, we remember them.