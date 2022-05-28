Upon 2022 graduation, Culpeper High students back to 'normal' excellence

At a time when an entire planet aches for a return to normalcy, something remarkable transpired Saturday morning at Culpeper County High School.

The first normal graduation ceremony in more than 1,100 days took place at Broman Field—ushering in accustomed pomp and circumstance after two COVID-plagued years morphed pomp into all new circumstances.

The Class of 2022—sophomores when a pandemic overnight turned their educational world upside down—was more than ready.

They eagerly left the halls of their alma mater, paraded down a slight incline that leads to the stadium, and like a sea of blue, marched two-by-two through the main gate, turned left on the asphalt track, past packed bleachers, stepped onto the 50-yard-line, before passing by field-seated family and friends—some already crying—and then in front of a row of their teachers, before finally standing by assigned, pristine white chairs.

Colorful pageantry popped with Marine Corps Junior ROTC color guard cadets carrying Old Glory front and center, and patriotic music echoed throughout the valley as the band played “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Thank you … please, be seated,” Culpeper High Principal Daniel C. Soderholm proudly opened.

It was precisely 9:09 a.m., and normal had arrived on cue.

An honest-to-goodness, no-restrictions graduation—a teenager’s most cherished rite-of-passage—had commenced.

Together, again.

Speaking on behalf of Superintendent Anthony S. Brads, School Board Chair Pat Baker continued to set the stage on this spectacularly gorgeous weekend morning with a welcome and heartfelt praise for a myriad of academic achievements. Of the 289 grads, 269 have attained a Career and Technical Education diploma seal. Fifty-five will be joining the workforce, eight will enlist in the military, 126 are bound for a two-year-college, trade or technical school, and 100 are headed for universities.

“Your class has faced many challenges,” Baker said, relaying Brads’ comments. “They have made you stronger.”

Student speakers Shannon Fowler and Danyel Poe delivered powerful, passionate, and poignant speeches about a collective and highly appropriate, theme: larger-than-life dreams.

“The thing pushing you, me, all of us forward has always been a dream,” Fowler told a captivated audience. “We hope and dream as big as we can because it’s comforting to know we have a purpose. Keep believing in yourself the moment you walk off this lot today!”

Poe concurred, “Having a dream is being able to freely think about what it is you want out of your life. The goals and visions for yourself become bigger and brighter when you dream big. Dreaming big allows you to set the bar higher.”

Earlier, Fowler directed the choir including her twin, Lia, who soloed a rousing crowd-warming rendition of “Be My Baby,” resonating these poignant lyrics: “I’ll make you proud of me, we’ll make ‘em turn their heads every place we go!”

Parent Joe Holland—who watched son Joseph graduate last year with on-the-field restrictions/adjustments—was present to watch son William pick up his CCHS diploma.

“We’ve been so impressed with staff and faculty with pods on the field last year,” said Holland, who sits on the parent advisory committee, “and then to make this year so special. They have done a very good job with social events in trying to get the kids together.”

Another proud parent, Gail Daniels, was on the track, waiting for the seniors to make their turn onto the grass infield.

“It’s awesome!” Daniels beamed as she reflected on the moment, looking anxiously for her daughter, Taylor. “Your heart aches for the others. I’m super proud of my baby girl!”

Dr. Virginia Wright, assistant principal, had the honor of announcing 289 names—but not without some technical hurdles to clear. The main sound board popped a circuit-breaker a couple times during the ceremony.

Soderholm had the perfect response: “It wouldn’t be a Culpeper County High School graduation without a few challenges!”

The Class of 2022 wouldn’t dream of anything less … for it, overcoming challenges has been …

Normal.

And, today, normal never looked better.

Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.