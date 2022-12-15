UVA Credit Union hires new VP of Business Banking

The University of Virginia Community Credit Union has hired a new vice president of business banking.

Carolyn Burnett has been hired by the credit union to the position of Vice President of Business Banking and Senior Commercial Loan Officer. Burnett has 15 years of experience as a commercial relationship manager and over a decade serving the Charlottesville area.

Burnett is a graduate of James Madison University where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. The new vice president is also currently enrolled in the UVA Project Management Graduate program.

In addition, Burnett currently serves on the Center for Nonprofit Excellence board, and the Community Investment Collaborative loan committee. She is also involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and was recently declared champion of its Shop to Stop Hunger campaign. The Shop to Stop Hunger campaign raised money, food donations and awareness for the community.

“UVA Community Credit Union is committed to providing the highest standard of service to everyone in our field of membership. We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn to our team. She brings her passion and longevity in the Charlottesville area, as well as experience and professionalism that will undoubtedly enrich our local economy by helping businesses grow,” stated Susan Gruber, President/CEO of UVA Community Credit Union.

According to a press release made by UVA Community Credit Union the duties of Burnett’s new position will include the implementation of strategic initiatives, providing support and resources for small business loans and providing commercial banking solutions for business members.

The Credit Union works with community businesses to finance commercial real estate, construction, equipment, and vehicle loans, as well as providing capital solutions.

Earlier in December, UVA Community Credit Union announced the hiring of Belinda Tucker as its new Chief Operating Officer. Tucker is a George Mason University graduate with a bachelor’s of science degree in economics. Tucker entered her new position with 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

The University of Virginia Community Credit Union is based in Charlottesville and has been in operation since 1954.