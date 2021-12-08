UVA, Germanna make it simpler to finish a bachelor’s degree online

Nationwide, about 80 percent of community college students intend to get a bachelor’s degree, but only about 30 percent succeed in transferring to a four-year institution, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The Germanna-VUA agreement aims to make transferring to UVA simpler for Germanna students who wish to continue learning online.

Designed only for online students, the agreement doesn’t change other transfer processes, such as for Germanna students who want to transfer to UVA’s residential programs, the college said.

UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies helps working adults finish their degrees and advance their careers. It offers online and in-person programs including bachelor’s-degree completion programs, professional certificates, a master’s in public safety, and other career accelerators.

The school said it brings high-quality, accessible and affordable education to working adults across the country.

Germanna is one of the 23 community colleges in Virginia that comprise the Virginia Community College System. A two-year public institution of higher education, it was established in 1970.