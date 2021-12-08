UVA, Germanna make it simpler to finish a bachelor’s degree online

Germanna Community College and the University of Virginia have partnered to make it easier for students to earn an associate’s and a bachelor’s degree online, they announced Wednesday.
Qualified students who complete Germanna’s College Everywhere program will gain early admission to UVA’s online Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies or Bachelor of Healthcare Management programs, which are designed for working adults and part-time students, Germanna and UVA said in a statement.
Students applying for the fall 2022 semester who meet the early-admission requirements are eligible.
The UVA-Germanna agreement will give Germanna students “the opportunity to enter one of the best universities in the country,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said.
“By signing this agreement, Germanna and UVA will encourage student achievement, increase bachelor degree completion rates and improve access and equity by facilitating the transferability of college credits and creating a streamlined transition from an associate degree to a bachelor degree,” Gullickson said.
She called College Everywhere “a product of bold thinking at Germanna.” Germanna’s innovative program enables students to graduate in one year with a two-year degree by taking one very accelerated course at a time.
Under the new partnership, Germanna’s College Everywhere students can apply for early admission to UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies, provided they meet academic requirements. UVA will waive the application fee for students who opt for early admission.
“This agreement makes it easier for Germanna Community College students to earn a full bachelor’s degree online from the University of Virginia,” said Alex Hernandez, dean of UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies and the university’s vice provost of online learning. “We are thrilled to give Germanna students a new, accessible path to a UVA degree.”
Also, each year, UVA will award three Dean’s Scholarships of up to $2,500 to students who enroll through the partnership—two scholarships each fall and one each spring.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gullickson and Hernandez took part in a signing ceremony for the agreement at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania County.
Nationwide, about 80 percent of community college students intend to get a bachelor’s degree, but only about 30 percent succeed in transferring to a four-year institution, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
The Germanna-VUA agreement aims to make transferring to UVA simpler for Germanna students who wish to continue learning online.
Designed only for online students, the agreement doesn’t change other transfer processes, such as for Germanna students who want to transfer to UVA’s residential programs, the college said.
UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies helps working adults finish their degrees and advance their careers. It offers online and in-person programs including bachelor’s-degree completion programs, professional certificates, a master’s in public safety, and other career accelerators.
The school said it brings high-quality, accessible and affordable education to working adults across the country.
Germanna is one of the 23 community colleges in Virginia that comprise the Virginia Community College System. A two-year public institution of higher education, it was established in 1970.
Germanna provides quality, accessible and affordable educational opportunities for residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Germanna has greatly expanded its online offerings, and is now offering classes on campus, online, and as hybrids of the two.
Germanna has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs and workforce training.
