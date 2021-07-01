UVA Health buys Novant’s regional health system

The change will better support highly specialized care and bring more opportunities for patients to benefit from the latest technology and participate in clinical trials of what could be breakthrough treatments, the system said.

“As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” Kent said in a statement. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.”

Expanding the system’s footprint will fuel UVA Health’s teaching mission and train the next generation of health-care providers, Kent said.

“The expansion of UVA Health aligns with our mission to serve residents throughout the Commonwealth with outstanding patient care,” said Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia. “My thanks go to Dr. Kent and his team for their leadership and all those at UVA Health who work every day to keep our community healthy and vibrant.”

The new scale of UVA Health will streamline access to comprehensive care, including the No. 1 hospital in Virginia as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, the company said.

UVA is recognized for excellence by Best Doctors in America, America’s Top Doctors and U.S. News & World Report, UVA Health said.

