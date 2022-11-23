UVA Health installing linear accelerator to treat cancer

University of Virginia Health has announced that construction to install a new technology designed to treat cancer is currently underway at its medical center in Culpeper.

A large shielded vault is being constructed in order to house a medical linear accelerator, a device which uses external beam radiation to treat patients with cancer. The new vault will replace the center’s existing tomotherapy unit which currently treats between 20 to 25 patients on a daily basis.

“UVA Health is committed to providing high-quality, comprehensive, and specialized care for greater Culpeper and the surrounding area, and we are excited to announce the addition of a linear accelerator to our complement of cancer treatments,” said Donna Staton, President of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center.

The construction of the vault will allow for a more comfortable experience for patients when compared to the previous tomotherapy layout. The previous unit required patients to lay on a table that slid into a four-foot tunnel. According to UVA Health Strategic Communications Specialist Debbie Fleischer Swartz many patients found this to be an intimidating process.

The new vault removes those space restrictions due to its open design. Patients will lay on a free standing bed while a mechanical arm sits 33 inches from the patient. According to Fleischer Swartz, this will provide a more comfortable experience for patients with a shorter treatment period, less noise and more freedom for the apparatus to pinpoint any area of the body.

“The linear accelerator allows both simpler and complex treatments to be delivered efficiently. There will be several advantages to the new machine,“ says Dr. Shiv Khandelwal, a radiation oncologist at UVA Health Cancer Care. “The first is that the linear accelerator delivers treatments more rapidly than tomotherapy and with motion management techniques such as deep inspiratory breath hold during which left breast treatment can be delivered while maximizing the distance between the breast radiation target and the heart thereby reducing the radiation dose to the heart to extremely low levels.”

According to Khandelwal, this treatment method can be used for many different types of cancer, including that of the lungs, prostate, skin and breasts.

Medical Linear Accelerators uses customized high energy x-rays to conform to a tumor’s shape and destroy cancer cells. The specific targeting ability of the device allows healthy tissues that surround the tumor to remain unaffected by the beam. This is particularly helpful when it comes to left breast cancer treatment where the heart is located.

UVA Health began looking into the use of linear accelerators in 2008 and has such technology in its Charlottesville and Lake Manassas locations. The Culpeper Health Center received their first version of the accelerator for their tomotherapy unit 2019. According to Khandelwal this was done after UVA Health noticed that patients would have to take a two-hour round trip for treatment which would be very physically taxing.

Development on the first medical linear accelerator began in 1952 by Dr. Henry Caplan and physicist Edward Ginzton. The first working accelerator was installed in Stanford Hospital in San Francisco, California in 1956. Kaplan was later joined by Saul Rosenberg in 1962 to perform trials using the accelerator with chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin’s disease.

The new technology is projected by UVA Health to open for patients in the spring.