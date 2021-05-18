Va. gets $69 million for mental-health, drug-overdose efforts from Rescue Plan

Virginia will get nearly $70 million from the American Rescue Plan to bolster its mental-health and substance-abuse programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced Tuesday.

These major awards from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) were made possible by the American Rescue Plan which President Joe Biden signed into law in March.

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will receive the federal funds, divided into two parts, the 7th District congresswoman’s office said.

A Community Mental Health Services Block Grant of $35.78 million will strengthen mental health services across Virginia. The money can be used to bridge gaps in treatment services for Virginians with serious mental illness.

A Substance Abuse Block Grant of $33.98 million will help Virginia plan and implement activities to prevent substance-abuse disorder and help more Virginians recover from it. The money will enable the commonwealth to invest in prevention, treatment and recovery infrastructure, and support care providers as they address local residents’ needs, Spanberger’s office said.