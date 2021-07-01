VA Health buys Novant’s regional health system

UVA Health is now the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System, which should improve patient care, the nationally recognized academic health system announced Thursday.
Its holdings include Culpeper Medical Center, Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center.
Previously, those facilities were owned through a joint operating company by UVA Health and Novant Health. UVA Health now owns 100 percent of the facilities and assets that were part of the joint operating company, including its network of outpatient services and the three hospitals.
The system also owns a 696-bed hospital in Charlottesville, the UVA School of Medicine, a Level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers, and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA Health has more than 1,000 in-patient beds across Virginia.
UVA Health said patients in Culpeper and Northern Virginia will benefit as it builds on the framework the joint company established over the past five years to broaden the range of available services.
“We are so excited about this new relationship and the opportunity to serve even more patients throughout Northern Virginia and Culpeper,” said Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA Health’s CEO and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. “Working together with the excellent team already in place, including our employed and independent physicians, we are looking forward to creating a new vision for health care in Virginia.”
The change will better support highly specialized care and bring more opportunities for patients to benefit from the latest technology and participate in clinical trials of what could be breakthrough treatments, the system said.
“As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” Kent said in a statement. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.”
Expanding the system’s footprint will fuel UVA Health’s teaching mission and train the next generation of health-care providers, Kent said.
“The expansion of UVA Health aligns with our mission to serve residents throughout the Commonwealth with outstanding patient care,” said Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia. “My thanks go to Dr. Kent and his team for their leadership and all those at UVA Health who work every day to keep our community healthy and vibrant.”
The new scale of UVA Health will streamline access to comprehensive care, including the No. 1 hospital in Virginia as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, the company said.
UVA is recognized for excellence by Best Doctors in America, America’s Top Doctors and U.S. News & World Report, UVA Health said.
