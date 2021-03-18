Va. roadside marker, to be dedicated Saturday, will honor Black church's 150 years

Between the Civil War and 1870, church membership in that vicinity was interracial. Blacks and whites entered the church building through separate doors. Seating was also separated by race.

Dr. Jennifer Loux, the Historic Resources Department’s marker program historian and manager, said that across the commonwealth “substantially more more than a dozen” state markers commemorate African American churches from the period.

“I don’t think there’s any way to know how many Black churches were established during the Reconstruction era in Virginia,” Loux said. “I think ‘hundreds’ is likely. Not all of them have survived to the present day, of course.”

Last October, Little Zion’s members celebrated the church’s 150th anniversary.

“God has brought us from a humble beginning,” the 150th anniversary church program states. “Let us remain forever humble and never cease to thank and give God the praise from Whom all blessings flow.

“Little Zion Baptist Church stands as a beacon to all who come within its portals; may it continue to carry on in the Name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost. With Christ as our chief cornerstone, we stand fast.”