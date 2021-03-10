Va. vaccine czar to talk COVID-19 in Thursday town hall

Dr. Danny Avula, coordinator of Virginia’s vaccine distribution, will answer Central Virginia residents’ COVID-19 questions Thursday evening during a telephone town hall with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

For an hour starting at 7:05 p.m., Avula will discuss vaccination efforts and how more vaccine doses will help reopen more businesses and schools across the commonwealth, Spanberger’s office said Wednesday. In addition to his state duties, the physician is director of the Richmond and Henrico County health districts.

Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, thanked Avula for agreeing to take part. “I know many in our district will appreciate hearing his perspective on the around-the-clock efforts to boost vaccinations across the commonwealth,” she said in a statement.

In addition, the congresswoman will update participants on the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes billions of dollars for vaccines, testing, contact tracing, and behavioral and mental health services. The package will extend unemployment insurance, expand child tax credits and provide direct payments to Central Virginians, her office said. The House of Representatives passed the legislation Wednesday.