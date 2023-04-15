Local traffic alerts from Virginia Department of Transportation:

Culpeper County

Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road)—Underground utility construction. Expect road closure between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road), Route 675 (Thoms Road) and FR-718 (Elkwood Crossing). Intermittent detours to install underground sewer lines, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road)—Line-striping operations. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue), Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike)—Utility construction. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66—Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 32 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66—Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

U.S. 29 (Lee Highway)—Turn lane construction. Left lane and shoulder closures in both directions between the Prince William County line and Route 674 (Riley Road), Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The left-turn lanes and crossover onto Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) will be closed Monday night and remain closed through the duration of the project.

U.S. 29 (Lee Highway)—Tree and debris removal operations. Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions between the Prince William County line and Route 1405 (Cedar Run Drive), Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orange County

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane and shoulder closures northbound and southbound between Gordonsville and the town of Orange, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.