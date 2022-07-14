 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VDOT re-opens Butler Store Road bridge in Culpeper

VDOT Culpeper District office with leaves

Trees are in leaf at VDOT’s Culpeper District office on Orange Road in the town of Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Shortly after noon Thursday, Virginia Department of Transportation crews re-opened the low-water bridge on State Route 628 (Butler Store Road) in Culpeper County.

Last weekend’s storms uprooted a huge tree on the Hazel River, and it lodged under the bridge.

VDOT closed the span Tuesday to remove the tree and avoid damage to the structure.

The bridge is about 0.2 miles east of State Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in Culpeper County. Butler Store Road was closed between Endless View Lane and Monumental Mills Road.

