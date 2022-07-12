VDOT shuts Butler Store Road bridge in Culpeper

On Wednesday and Thursday, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will close the low-water bridge on State Route 628 (Butler Store Road) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, VDOT announced Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge is about 0.2 miles east of State Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in Culpeper County. Butler Store Road will close between Endless View Lane and Monumental Mills Road.

Weekend storms uprooted a huge tree along the Hazel River, and it lodged under the bridge, VDOT said in a statement. VDOT needs to remove the tree and other storm debris to avoid damage to the bridge.

Local traffic can get around the road work by heading south on State Route 611 (Waterford Road), east on State Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), and north on Monumental Mills Road.