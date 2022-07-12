 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

VDOT shuts Butler Store Road bridge in Culpeper

  • 0
VDOT Culpeper District office with leaves

Trees are in leaf at VDOT’s Culpeper District office on Orange Road in the town of Culpeper.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

On Wednesday and Thursday, Virginia Department of Transportation crews will close the low-water bridge on State Route 628 (Butler Store Road) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, VDOT announced Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge is about 0.2 miles east of State Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in Culpeper County. Butler Store Road will close between Endless View Lane and Monumental Mills Road.

Weekend storms uprooted a huge tree along the Hazel River, and it lodged under the bridge, VDOT said in a statement. VDOT needs to remove the tree and other storm debris to avoid damage to the bridge.

Local traffic can get around the road work by heading south on State Route 611 (Waterford Road), east on State Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), and north on Monumental Mills Road.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters race to protect Yosemite's giant sequoias

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert