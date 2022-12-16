VDOT: traffic light not warranted at Ira Hoffman, North Ridge Blvd. school crossing

A stop light is not warranted at the school crossing along Ira Hoffman Lane and North Ridge Boulevard on the outskirts of town in Culpeper County, according to a recently presented VDOT study.

But a temporary modular mini roundabout, a HAWK traffic signal or crossing guards could enhance safety for the many youth crossing the four-lane connector road, state traffic engineers told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its Dec. 6 meeting.

The board earlier this year requested the stoplight study from VDOT after hearing safety concerns from the school board and citizens about the crossing that leads to Culpeper County High and Middle Schools from the multi-home Northridge housing development.

VDOT did the study, and said traffic volumes do not warrant a traffic light at the location, Planning Director Sam McLearen said.

On the study date of Oct. 18, VDOT counted 4,771 vehicles traveling east bound on Ira Hoffman and 4,789 going west bound.

Minimum volumes warranting a stoplight at Northridge were not met for the total counting period, though they were met at peak commuting times in the morning and afternoon, VDOT said.

The threshold for pedestrian volumes were not met either, according to the traffic engineers, Steve Frooman and Mark Nesbit.

There were three crashes at the junction in the past year, also not meeting the threshold for a stoplight, according to VDOT.

Frooman said a HAWK signal that flashes red when a pedestrian needs to cross could be a solution or a mini roundabout to slow down traffic and make left turn onto Ira Hoffman easier. The HAWK signals are activated only when pedestrian pushes the button.

“It’s purely a pedestrian measure,” Frooman said, “and is our recommendation for un-signalized crosswalks on high speed, high volume roads. ”What is out there now is not working,” he added.

The VDOT engineer said they tried to cross at the intersection and had to wait for gaps in traffic to safely do so. The flashing, beeping crosswalk at Northridge Boulevard will remain in place, the engineers said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates noted the problem was only going to get worse with hundreds of new homes approved for construction in the immediate area. He feared a student would get killed trying to cross the road at that place.

“Because we were looking at a set of guidelines that pretty much throws common sense to the wind,” Bates said, encouraging a wider view of the area and its future.

Traffic backs up on Ira Hoffman almost all the way to Route 229 now, the district’s supervisor added. With Northridge final phases and recently approved Kites Farm at the corner, the solutions proposed are “putting a Band-aid over an open wound,” Bates said.

He said he didn’t support a mini roundabout as a fix saying it would confuse drivers with the crosswalk already there and convolute the issue even more.

“I don’t see how it will help,” Bates said, and Chairman Gary Deal agreed.

Supervisors urged VDOT officials to take into account future growth when conducting stoplight warrant studies. Nesbit said they could do that, noting part of approval for a traffic light involves looking at other alternatives, and the best solution for the location.

“We do want to try to provide a solution,” he told the board.