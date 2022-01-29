VDOT veteran: ‘Don’t let the black pavement fool you’

Interstate 64 in Albemarle and Louisa counties is clear, as is I-66 in Fauquier County, VDOT's Culpeper District said in a statement.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews worked Saturday to plow secondary roads and respond to reports of icy conditions on major highways. High wind Saturday blew the light snow over some roads pushing trucks back out to clear roads.

VDOT still cautioned people to avoid non-essential travel Saturday night, as below-freezing temperatures mean any moisture on the roads is likely frozen.

In the words of one veteran snow operations manager, “Don’t let the black pavement fool you.” Anticipate icy spots, especially on bridges, overpasses, ramps and crossovers.

When you head out for church or work Sunday morning, be mindful of sidewalks and parking lots that might be icy and cause you lose your footing.

Here is more advice to stay safe traveling during winter weather:

Give VDOT crews space to work. Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind snow plows and equipment treating the road. Do not pass a snowplow or spreader.

VDOT reminds residents to park off the road to allow plows to clear the road ahead. Avoid parking in the street or in cul-de-sacs to make it easier for snowplow drivers when plows head to your neighborhood.

Shoveling a driveway? Remember to shovel snow from the driveway to the right while facing the street. Creating a gap in the snow along the road to the left of the driveway will also minimize the amount of snow the plow pushes across the driveway. This will reduce the amount of double work that may be required after a snowplow makes a pass along your street. Watch a VDOT videoexplaining how to avoid having snow pushed back into the end of your driveway.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.