VDOT's Culpeper District schedules road work for Oct. 17-21, 2022

This highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in VDOT’s Culpeper District this week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas.

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 103 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) between U.S. 29 (Bypass Expressway) and Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), in the westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 22 (Louisa Road) between Route 640 (Saint John Road) and the Louisa County line, in the eastbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) between Route 729 (Milton Road) to the Fluvanna County line, in the westbound lanes, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Route 614 (Garth Road) at Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) in the eastbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Route 615 (Carysbrook Road) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 609 (Hells Bend Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 122, in the eastbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between Exit 120 (5th Street) and Route 631 (5th Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 at mile marker 126 in the westbound lanes.

• Interstate 64 between mile marker 118 and mile marker 121 in the westbound lanes

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Underground cable installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) -- Pipe repairs/installation. Lanes closed in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 708 (Secretarys Road). Drivers should follow detour signs directing them around the work daily. Project completion date, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should use caution and be alert for workers near the roadway.

• U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers directing traffic to a detour around the work area. Follow signs through the work zone.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Interstate 64 Tree removal operations. Expect left should closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.to 4 p,m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

• Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes.

• U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between Route 776 (Industrial Road) and Route 686 (Lovers Lane) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Madison County Line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 628 (Butler Store Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

• Interstate 66 at mile marker 24 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) at Culpeper County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) between Exit 18 (Markham) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the following areas.

• U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between Route 651 (Freeman Ford Road) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

• U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Old Bridge Road and the Town of Warrenton, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures with flaggers and temporary traffic signals between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

• U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) between Route 672 (Carys Creek Road and Route 6 (East River Road) in the northbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 759 (White Hall Road) and Route 1030 (Fieldstone Drive), 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone, between the Madison and Albemarle County lines, in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 795 (Zion Park Road) and Route 613 (Poindexter Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

• U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) at Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday.

• U.S. 622 (Moody Town Road) at Route 1268 (Village Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 636 (River Road) and Route 603 (Hebron Valley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Brush removal – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between Route 213 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Route 231 (F T Valley Road) between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures and slow-moving vehicles 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

• U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.

• Route 231 (F T Valley Road) between U.S. (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line, Tuesday and Wednesday.