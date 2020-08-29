Verdun Adventure Bound thinking outside the box during pandemic

Since 1999, Verdun Adventure Bound has served as a prime destination for those seeking team building and leadership development activities offered on its 55-acre plot in Rixeyville.
However, with the majority of its revenue coming through camps and retreats that take place during the year’s warmer months, the small nonprofit organization has struggled to pay its staff members in recent months due to a significant dip in foot traffic resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
With no end to the pandemic and the social distancing guidelines its brought with it on the immediate horizon, Adventure Bound has been forced to reexamine the way it operates.
The results of that willingness to think outside the box may not only take care of Verdun’s staff, but provide valuable guidance and experiences for local children to boot.
The organization announced Tuesday that it will be holding a school day camp beginning Sept. 8. The camp will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 18.
The primary goal of the camp is to ensure school-aged children from Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties have internet access and guidance from an on-site certified teacher while completing virtual learning. All three of those counties have implemented some form of online classes for the brand new school year in response to coronavirus concerns.
“We ran a small summer camp this year,” said Sean McElhinney, Verdun’s executive director. “During dropoff and pickup, we noticed that an awful lot of parents were asking if we were planning to do any sort of camp once school started up. Basically, they needed somewhere for their kids to go during the day if the local school systems decided to adopt virtual learning.
“Once Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock all went in to some degree on [virtual learning], we knew we had to do something for these families.”
The conference room in the organization’s main office building has already been retrofitted to seat up to 30 socially-distanced children, with room for as many as 10 more in an adjacent structure. McElhinney added that Adventure Bound also has outdoor classroom spaces and will take full advantage of those whenever weather allows.
Verdun has hired a certified teacher to provide support for those in attendance while they’re attending their online classes, and Adventure Bound staff members will also be on hand to tend to basic needs the kids may have throughout the day.
The day camp experience won’t stop with school though. The organization will also be offering unique life skills projects such as gardening, wood working, kayaking and outdoor recreation time on its grounds. Outdoor activities will include the use of Verdun’s challenge course, which features low ropes, high ropes, a climbing tower and zip lines.
“We feel really good about providing these additional opportunities for the kids to learn valuable life skills that may otherwise slip through the cracks,” McElhinney said.
The cost is $60 per day for each child, with discounts available for registrations of 10 or more weeks and full-week registrations.{/span}
”It’s a win-win for everyone,” McElhinney concluded. “COVID’s been very tough on all of us, so this will help us keep the bills paid while meeting a need in the community at the same time.”
Additional information on the camp, as well as registration instructions, are available at verdunadventurebound.org.
540/848-4530
