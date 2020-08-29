Verdun Adventure Bound thinking outside the box during pandemic

“We ran a small summer camp this year,” said Sean McElhinney, Verdun’s executive director. “During dropoff and pickup, we noticed that an awful lot of parents were asking if we were planning to do any sort of camp once school started up. Basically, they needed somewhere for their kids to go during the day if the local school systems decided to adopt virtual learning.

“Once Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock all went in to some degree on [virtual learning], we knew we had to do something for these families.”

The conference room in the organization’s main office building has already been retrofitted to seat up to 30 socially-distanced children, with room for as many as 10 more in an adjacent structure. McElhinney added that Adventure Bound also has outdoor classroom spaces and will take full advantage of those whenever weather allows.

Verdun has hired a certified teacher to provide support for those in attendance while they’re attending their online classes, and Adventure Bound staff members will also be on hand to tend to basic needs the kids may have throughout the day.