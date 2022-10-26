Veterans benefit seminar Friday in Remington

Disabled American Veterans will host a benefits information seminar 9 a.m. to noon this Friday, Oct. 28 at the American Legion in Remington.

The nonprofit charity provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year, according to a release.

One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is its Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned, the release stated.

Staffed by DAV national service officers, the seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.

The legion hall in Remington is located at 11420 James Madison Highway. Harold J. Davis Post 247 received its permanent charter on Jan. 24, 1947.

Founding members were veterans of World War II representing all military service branches. Post 247 is currently represented by veterans spanning from World War II, throughout the Cold War, to Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, according to alpost247.org/