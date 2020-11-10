Veterans Day 2020 in Culpeper area: Ride for Recognition, luminary tribute and lots of freebies

IN GREENE: American Legion Post 128 hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. in front of Greene County Courthouse in Stanardsville.

VISIT THE PARK: Shenandoah National Park offers free admission for all in honor of Veterans Day.

VETERAN FREEBIES: Here’s a look at national chains located in Culpeper that are thanking veterans with freebies today – 7-Eleven: get a free coffee or Big Gulp; Buffalo Wild Wings: all day long, veterans and active duty military who dine-in get a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries; Chili’s Bar & Grill: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu; Dunkin’ Donuts: veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut; Glory Days Grill: free appetizer or a regular order of boneless or grilled boneless wings; IHOP: all active duty military and veterans can enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Little Caesars Pizza: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo; Starbucks: active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee; and Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID.

VETERAN FARMERS PROGRAM THURSDAY: Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program and the Farmer Veteran Coalition will host “Boots to Roots,” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Zoom conference will help military veterans explore farming as a second career and will teach veterans who are new or beginning farmers about resources and grant opportunities available through the USDA and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Participants will also learn about financial planning, creating effective business plans and developing successful farm production practices. A virtual tour of Slade Farms in Surry, Virginia is included. Register at http:// www.ext.vsu.edu/ calendar, and click on the event. After registering, a zoom link will be emailed to participants.