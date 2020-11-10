Veterans Day 2020 in Culpeper area: Ride for Recognition, luminary tribute and lots of freebies

The pandemic changed or cancelled various Veterans Day events this year, including the large ceremony traditionally hosted at Culpeper National Cemetery, which will not be held.
However, the auxiliary at Culpeper American Legion Post could not let the honorary day pass without expressing gratitude in some way.
So, rain or shine, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, vehicles will assemble at the post hall, 14222 Rixeyville Rd., for an approximate 17-mile “Ride for Recognition” convoy around the county and town with a stop at the National Cemetery for a brief ceremony and the playing of Taps.
Anyone can join the procession in their vehicle and citizens are also invited to cheer as it passes on Chestnut Fork Foad, Auburn Road, Inlet Road, Brandy Road and Main Street.
Here’s a look at other area Veterans Day events:
IN ORANGE: The Germanna Foundation will host “A Luminary Tribute” 5:30 to 7 p.m. and ring the bell to honor all veterans in the Memorial Garden at the Fort Germanna Visitor Center, 2062 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove. Free and open to the public.
IN MADISON: American Legion Post 157 will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. outside at the post home, 310 Thrift Rd., off of South Main Street. Physical distancing guidelines will apply.
IN GREENE: American Legion Post 128 hosts its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. in front of Greene County Courthouse in Stanardsville.
VISIT THE PARK: Shenandoah National Park offers free admission for all in honor of Veterans Day.
VETERAN FREEBIES: Here’s a look at national chains located in Culpeper that are thanking veterans with freebies today – 7-Eleven: get a free coffee or Big Gulp; Buffalo Wild Wings: all day long, veterans and active duty military who dine-in get a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries; Chili’s Bar & Grill: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu; Dunkin’ Donuts: veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut; Glory Days Grill: free appetizer or a regular order of boneless or grilled boneless wings; IHOP: all active duty military and veterans can enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Little Caesars Pizza: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo; Starbucks: active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee; and Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID.
VETERAN FARMERS PROGRAM THURSDAY: Virginia State University’s Small Farm Outreach Program and the Farmer Veteran Coalition will host “Boots to Roots,” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Zoom conference will help military veterans explore farming as a second career and will teach veterans who are new or beginning farmers about resources and grant opportunities available through the USDA and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Participants will also learn about financial planning, creating effective business plans and developing successful farm production practices. A virtual tour of Slade Farms in Surry, Virginia is included. Register at http:// www.ext.vsu.edu/ calendar, and click on the event. After registering, a zoom link will be emailed to participants.
