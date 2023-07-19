U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host her 49th telephone town hall from 7:30-8:30 p.m. tonight at spanberger.house.gov/live and by dialing 833/380-0670.

The focus will be the range of issues facing Virginia’s veterans, military families and caregivers.

Joining the discussion with the congresswoman will be Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ Ben Shaw, Central Regional Director of Virginia Veteran and Family Support, and Guy Dinkins II, Benefits Northern Region Director.

Spanberger will share important updates for veterans and survivors looking to apply for new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits signed into law as part of the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act, which she voted to pass last August, according to a release from the local congresswoman’s office.

The town hall will also be shared on Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.