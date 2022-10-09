Vibrant, visionary, sense of purpose: RRCS celebrates 50 years at public gala in Culpeper

Peer-to-peer recovery services. Home-delivered meals. Transportation. Senior centers in all five counties. Elder housing apartments. Suicide prevention. Programs, housing and support for intellectually and developmentally disabled adults. Behavioral health offerings. Children’s services. Residential substance use treatment and support groups. A drop-in recovery center.

Day-to-day and long-term mental health support for all ages of people living in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties and their towns. That is something most families have needed or can relate to, especially in the modern age and its many challenges.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, a state agency in Culpeper, has been many things to many people in the area since forming 50 years ago. Created in 1972, it offers a myriad of services, mostly for free, to the region’s most vulnerable. They’re also there for those who might just need a one-time boost to get back on their feet. Or two or three boosts.

RRCS operate on a $35 million budget with financial support from all its localities, the commonwealth, the federal government and nonprofits. The agency has a staff of nearly 400 people, who are also community members, and reaches 10,000 residents every year.

On Thursday night, Sept. 29, several hundred people gathered at Collis Jenkins’ scenic Rock Hill Farm in Culpeper County to celebrate the agency’s golden anniversary.

Former and current clients, staff members and directors, volunteers, family members, advocates, government officials, friends, children, partners and friends shared a selection of food from around the world, mock-tails, rock and face painting, flute music, testimonials and beautiful surroundings at the outdoor, after-work event.

“My name is Joshua,” said Joshua Fry, up on the stage beside Lorraine Sheffield, RRCS director of intellectual and developmental disabilities services.

The young man said he has a job sweeping, mopping and cleaning dishes. Fry attends the agency’s Bridges program, located in Elkwood, which offers day-support and pre-vocational services for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Bridges uses a person-centered approach to provide training and supports, including meaningful community activities and inclusivity, according to rrcsb.org.

Fry changed his speech several times because he wanted it be perfect, Sheffield said.

“My plans are getting my driver’s license and sell my art so I will be able to put (the money) in savings,” he said, reading from notes. “I also attend Bridges … three days weekly and really enjoy going to day support. I get to participate in a variety of in-house and community activities. Thank you all for coming to the anniversary gala. Have a nice day.”

The RRCS client and community member received hearty applause for his courage and presentation. Fry is dear to her heart, Sheffield said, recalling when he first came to the program and how far he has come. She was proud that he is an artist, and showed some of his pieces during the anniversary program.

The lively audience also heard from RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe, the agency’s head for nearly five years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. He told those assembled he was honored to serve in the position.

“We became the service provider,” LaGraffe said, looking back on the agency’s history. “If there was a need to be met, we created behavioral health services, housing options, transportation, we are an organization that continues to step up to meet the needs of our community.”

The ripples of services provided for healthier lives and touches untold numbers, spanning generations.

“The effects and impacts of this organization becomes extraordinary,” LaGraffe said.

While celebrating 50 years, the organization is not looking backward, but continually looking forward, he said. In the coming weeks, the RRCS board will adopt a new strategic plan with a primary focus, as it heard from the public, of increasing access to services.

“We have heard it is too difficult to get in our programs. We are working to fix that,” LaGraffe said.

He said the agency would continue to increase its capacity to respond to the changing needs of the community and demonstrate leadership in transforming its services.

“The past two years of the pandemic have seen the needs of this organization grow dramatically. As many organizations closed or reduced what they did, we never did. Our staff continued to show up every day to continue to ensure people relying on us received the support they needed,” LaGraffe said.

“I cannot convey the pride I have in their work,” he said, adding “The real story of this organization is the impact we have on the people we serve.”

RRCS Director of the Children’s Services Division Taisha Chavez read a testimony from one of her clients, Angela Dillard, who is raising a child, Dakota Mae, who came to her with developmental delays from her biological mother’s opioid addiction during pregnancy.

Dillard found incredible support and positivity through the agency’s Infant Toddler Connect, referred to her through the Department of Social Services.

“I knew she was in the best possible care,” the woman stated in the testimony.

A case worker, Bridget, made the whole experience upbeat while the child received physical and occupational therapy through RRCS.

“She started to make progress, walking, climbing on things, going up the stairs and trying to run—so many doors opened for her,” Lillard stated in the testimonial, read out loud.

Whereas Dakota Mae was picking up cords and other shiny objects off the floor and chewing on them, she began to interact with sensory toys, learned how to fold, eat with a utensil, color and draw.

“We have seen such a difference in her development,” the mother stated.

Cory Will, director of peer services at one of RRCS’ newest offerings, the SEE Recovery Center, told the crowd that peer recovery services saved his life.

He shared the story of a client formerly addicted now going on nearly three years clean. Will read from a testimonial from the woman, who thanked everyone at RRCS who helped make her new life possible.

“I wasn’t forced to see you, but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made,” the woman wrote.

Her peer recovery specialist, Danny, always took her calls and listened when she needed advice or just a friend or was overcome by anxiety. Danny went above and beyond to help and never judged, directing to the next step. He was always patient and professional. The woman got her drivers’ license, first credit card and a new bank account from his direction and support. Danny helped her regain access to her children.

“I’m finally moving forward with being reunited with my family and getting to be a mother to my children again,” the woman said in her testimonial. “I am extremely grateful for my experience with peer-to-peer.”

RRCS Board Chairwoman Eve Brooks opened the evening, which ended with a beautiful sunset the night before Hurricane Ian made its way up the coast.

“It is absolutely an honor to be chair of an organization so vital and so alive,” she said, thanking all the committed and caring staff members. “We are celebrating 50 years of giving and caring and being healthier. The results of our service are immeasurable.”

Brooks went on, “Today we celebrate that we weathered the pandemic and we came out actually stronger and more innovative. … Every day was a new challenge and they met them beautifully despite the trials of the pandemic years. In retrospect, adversary is a good teacher. We learned flexibility and adaptability.”

The SEE Recovery Center was born of the pandemic, she said, breaking the mold for community-based peer support. She thanked the agency’s partners, the schools, doctors, hospitals, drivers and nonprofit agencies.

“Looking ahead, our work is cut out,” Brooks said. “We will rebuild services in all five counties and make sure they’re accessible to all.

“RRCS came together through the pandemic emerged with a culture shift: vibrant, visionary, with a sense of purpose and rededication,” the chairwoman said. “Celebrate 50 years together and look forward to years of progress ahead.”