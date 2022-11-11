Vietnam tours help veterans face down demons in their past

About 90 veterans of the War in Vietnam have traveled back to places they fought half a century ago, thanks to the efforts of a Culpeper couple, with the final tour happening this winter.

Local veteran George DeSerres has organized 11 veteran tours since 2006, operating out of the same northern Culpeper home used by his wife, Elisabeth Piatt, to run her travel business, All-Inclusive Vacations, organizing tours all over the world.

A pilot in the 189th Assault Helicopter Company during the controversial conflict in the 1960s and ‘70s, DeSerres retired in 1985 as a chief warrant officer.

DeSerres was decorated twice with the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, 47 Air Medals with V, three Meritorious Service Medals in addition to the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm.

DeSerres’ service experience and impressive record landed him a job after his retirement as an instructor pilot for British Aerospace.

While working in the Kingdom of Bhutan, DeSerres was asked to move some of the company’s aircraft on a route that flew over the Central Highlands of Vietnam.

“That was a little scary at first,” DeSerres said, as he vividly recalled flying in that area under heavy fire many years before.

But his perception changed during the flight.

“It looked very different from a commercial jet 28,000 feet in the air than it did at low-level in a helicopter,” DeSerres said.

Soon the company had DeSerres flying right into Saigon, and finally, he took a step to face the demons in his own past. In 1996 he went back to Vietnam for an actual visit for the first time since his last combat tour so many years before.

DeSerres said the visit changed him.

“These were my enemies — but maybe not so much,” he said. Going there, seeing the people, interacting with them “calmed me down,” he said.

“In 2005 at a 189th AHC reunion, I spoke of my return,” DeSerres said. Other helicopter pilot veterans became interested in doing the same thing.

“A group of guys asked me to put together a tour back to Pleiku, where we had served,” he said. He did, in 2006, followed by many more.

“This last tour in 2023 will make a total of two combat tours and 11 peaceful visits,” DeSerres said.

The final tour is scheduled to start in Saigon on February 25 and ends March 14. With 17 veterans already signed up, DeSerres said he has a few slots still open.

At first, the tours included only men who had served in Vietnam, and mostly pilots, although DeSerres has brought several infantry soldiers back.

“The infantry guys, they’re different — they want to go to an exact spot, where they were wounded, or where a friend died,” DeSerres said. “The pilots might want to see where they were shot down, or a place they flew out of.”

During the final evening event of the tours DeSerres invites the veterans to share their thoughts.

“For every one of them, it’s a moving experience,” DeSerres said. “They hand around the microphone and share stories. There’s not a dry eye by the end.”

While DeSerres doesn’t claim to be a psychologist, he believes going back is a healthy thing to do.

“It’s not for everybody, each veteran’s experience is different,” he said. “But remembering is better than not remembering, because you can put it into perspective.”

He said one veteran started the tour completely locked within himself, silent and uncommunicative. But after visiting a critical geographic location suddenly he opened up and story after story poured forth.

“You know what they say about facing the monsters under the bed?” DeSerres said. “This guy told me, ‘Now there are no more monsters.’”

The more recent tours have included spouses, or adult children, and occasionally employees of the U.S. Department of State.

DeSerres said the tour starts in Saigon with shopping, a cocktail party and dinner. The itinerary includes a visit to the Mekong Delta and Nui Ba Din on the Cambodian border.

“These areas were known back in the day as the Parrot’s Beak,” DeSerres said.

The tour continues to Pleiku, and the mile-high city of Dalit. Then the core of the tour, DeSerres said, includes Ban Me Thout, visiting several combat sites, as well as villages of the Ede and M’nong, and a large elephant and tiger sanctuary.

They plan to go north from there to Kontum with stops at the la Drang Valley, then will visit Dakto and Ben Het SF Camp.

“One of the guys on the tour was shot down at Dak Seang, so we will take him there,” DeSerres said, adding that they plan to visit villages of the Jarai and Bahnar, and Montagnard ethnic groups, as well as two orphanages, run by nuns.

“We always buy a bunch of supplies at a local grocery store and bring it all to the orphanages to help them out,” DeSerres said.

To round out the tour, the group will visit sites around Pleiku and pass through An Khe, then spend two nights each at the coastal cities of Qui Nhon and Naha Trang “for some beach and decompression time,” he said.

DeSerres said it’s time to close out the tours because he and his wife have their own bucket list of places to go, with time running out.

“I’m 80 years old,” he said. “It’s time.”

To learn more contact DeSerres by email at georgedese@comcast.net.