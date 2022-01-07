Vietnam War POW leader supports Reeves for Congress

A Vietnam War POW who led the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is supporting state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.
Navy Commander Paul Galanti—who spent more than six years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp, the so-called Hanoi Hilton, while fellow Navy flier John McCain was held there—endorses Reeves, the Republican senator's campaign announced Friday.
A highly decorated service member, Galanti was featured on the cover of Time and Life magazines. The Virginian also served as commissioner of the state Department of Veterans Services.
“Bryce represents the absolute best definition of leadership—as a member of our Special Forces, as a state political official and as someone who’ll make a difference draining the embarrassing swamp our nation’s capital has become," Galanti said in a statement. "He keeps his word, and as all good leaders, always takes care of others before himself."
“I've had the privilege of working with Commander Galanti over many year," Reeves said. "I consider him a close friend, and I'm so impressed by the work he has done advocating for our veterans. It is a great honor to have him on my team.”
Since he left the Navy in 1982, Galanti has been a major supporter of veterans' causes, especially POWs, the Reeves campaign said. In Virginia and nationally, he is active in numerous groups that advocate on behalf of veterans, it said.
Reeves is running for the 7th Congressional District seat redrawn last month by Virginia’s redistricting special masters, as later approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia.
He is among the GOP candidates challenging two-term U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
In recent weeks, Reeves has also been endorsed by SEAL Pac, a national veterans political action committee; Fredericksburg Sheriff Paul Higgs; Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur; Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa; former Virginia House Speaker Bill Howell; Louisa County Sheriff Donald A. Lowe; state Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper; Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird; Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris; Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos; Trump administration Secretary of Energy Rick Perry; and FreedomWorks, a libertarian advocacy nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.
A small business owner, Reeves is a Culpeper County auxiliary sheriff’s deputy and a former Prince William County narcotics detective.
He represents the 17th District in the Virginia Senate, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Albemarle (part), Culpeper (part), Louisa (part), Orange and Spotsylvania (part).
Reeves serves on the Senate Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services as well as the committees on Local Government, General Laws and Technology, and Privileges and Elections.