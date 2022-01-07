Vietnam War POW leader supports Reeves for Congress

A Vietnam War POW who led the Virginia Department of Veterans Services is supporting state Sen. Bryce Reeves in his run for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat.

Navy Commander Paul Galanti—who spent more than six years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp, the so-called Hanoi Hilton, while fellow Navy flier John McCain was held there—endorses Reeves, the Republican senator's campaign announced Friday.

A highly decorated service member, Galanti was featured on the cover of Time and Life magazines. The Virginian also served as commissioner of the state Department of Veterans Services.

“Bryce represents the absolute best definition of leadership—as a member of our Special Forces, as a state political official and as someone who’ll make a difference draining the embarrassing swamp our nation’s capital has become," Galanti said in a statement. "He keeps his word, and as all good leaders, always takes care of others before himself."

“I've had the privilege of working with Commander Galanti over many year," Reeves said. "I consider him a close friend, and I'm so impressed by the work he has done advocating for our veterans. It is a great honor to have him on my team.”

