Virginia Board of Historic Resources approves marker to Civil War's Black troops in Culpeper

A rarity in Culpeper got the thumbs-up Thursday: a state historical marker that will honor United States Colored Troops, who entered Central Virginia via the county as the Union’s Overland Campaign began in 1864.
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources voted unanimously to approve the marker, among others discussed Thursday afternoon, as its members met virtually. As OK’d by the board, the silver-and-black cast-metal sign will read:
“U.S. Colored Troops in the Overland Campaign: On 5 May 1864, thousands of United States Colored Troops entered Culpeper County at Kelly’s Ford, six miles southeast of here, marking the first time Black troops served alongside the Army of the Potomac. These men, including some who had escaped slavery in Culpeper and nearby counties, served in the 19th, 23rd, 27th, 30th, 39th, and 43rd USCT and the 30th Connecticut Colored Infantry, which made up the 4th Division of IX Corps. After a brief stay in Culpeper County, the troops marched south across the Rapidan River to join Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s Overland Campaign. While in Culpeper, at least three Black soldiers were captured by Confederates and summarily executed along the roadside.”
Virginia historians greeted news of the historical marker enthusiastically.
“This was an event of profound significance because Black troops—including men who had escaped from slavery in this region—were entering the South to fight for the liberation of the enslaved,” Dr. Jennifer Loux, manager of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ Highway Marker Program, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “Their participation in the Overland Campaign helped push the Confederates into defensive positions around Petersburg.”
“The State historical markers are a constant reminder that history is all around us in Virginia,” said John Hennessy, chief historian and chief of interpretation at Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park. “The arrival of the United States Colored Troops at the front in Culpeper in 1864 was a milestone moment—and one fraught with heightened danger for those new soldiers, as the marker’s text indicates. This marker is a gateway to a much bigger story—one that reverberated across the nation and through generations.”
Months ago, the state board approved a related historical marker, which is destined for Lignum. Both markers were proposed by The Freedom Foundation, founded by Culpeper County native Howard Lambert.
A site for the marker about USCTs in the Overland Campaign has not been determined, Lambert, the foundation’s president, said Thursday.
A tax-deductible nonprofit based in Oak Hill, Va., the foundation is considering additional projects to honor the service of USCTs during the Civil War, including at Brandy Station in Culpeper, he said.
Across Virginia, at least four state historical markers now mention United State Colored Troops, Loux said. They tell the stories of L’Ouverture Hospital and Barracks in Alexandria, the 23rd USCT at the Alrich Farm in Spotsylvania, the Battle of New Market Heights in Hanover County, and 36th USCT Sgt. Miles James, a Medal of Honor recipient, in Virginia Beach.
The Brandy Station Foundation’s Graffiti House, a wartime dwelling in the historic village, includes an exhibit devoted to the U.S. Colored Troops.
USCT troops guarded Union army supplies at the Brandy Station depot of the Orange & Alexandria Railroad on May 5-7, 1864, before they headed east on May 8 for Orange and Spotsylvania counties, Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall said Thursday.
The USCTs’ 23rd Regiment, which came through Culpeper, was the first African American unit to see combat with Confederates north of the James River, Loux noted. That happened days after the Battle of Wilderness was waged by forces led by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Union generals Ulysses S. Grant and George Gordon Meade, the first clash between Lee’s and Grant’s troops.
The USCTs’ first combat occurred in Spotsylvania on May 15, 1864, when Confederate Brig. Gen. Thomas Rosser advanced a cavalry detachment along Catharpin Road to learn the Union army’s position. His men encountered and repulsed the 2nd Ohio Cavalry. But the nearby 23rd United States Colored Infantry hurried forward to Catharpin Road’s intersection with Orange Plank Road, skirmished with the rebels and forced Rosser to withdraw.
At least 17 Culpeper-born USCTs were members of the Union army’s 4th Division, IX Corps, who joined the Overland Campaign after they departed Culpeper, Lambert said.
Local historian Zann Nelson has identified more than 120 USCT soldiers who described Culpeper as their birthplace, Lambert said. Foundation members are working to find the soldiers’ descendants.
Established in 2019, The Freedom Foundation is working to recognize the deeds and legacy of USCT soldiers born in Culpeper County, who helped secure freedom for its enslaved people, as well as all Black soldiers and their officers during the Civil War.
Lambert, an amateur historian and board member of the Brandy Station Foundation, has researched how and where USCTs—many of whom were from Virginia—marched into territory controlled by Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia. The spring 1864 advance of USCT regiments into the Culpeper area, across the Rappahannock River, marked Black troops’ entry into Lee’s area of operations.
More than 200,000 African Americans served in the Union army and navy during the Civil War, helping lead them to victory. By war’s end, a tenth of U.S. soldiers were Black.
The war’s Black soldiers were willing to fight, be captured and risk execution per Confederate leaders’ policy, Lambert said.
The foundation, teaming up with the Piedmont Environmental Council, recently broke ground on a memorial near Madden’s Tavern near Lignum. It will recognize not only USCT soldiers but two nearby historic sites, Madden’s Tavern and Ebenezer Baptist Church.
PEC’s work links historic preservation and land conservation, said Kat Imhoff, the council’s senior conservation fellow.
