Virginia Business recognizes Germanna chief as a top educational leader

Virginia Business has named Janet Gullickson, Germanna Community College’s president, one of the commonwealth’s top female leaders for her innovation and impact in education.

She featured in the magazine’s July issue on 2022 Women’s Business Leaders, in bookstores now. The honor came on the fifth anniversary of her installment as Germanna’s chief, its first woman president.

Led by Dr. Gullickson, Germanna was one of a small percentage of U.S. colleges to see their enrollment and fundraising soar during the pandemic. Germanna’s enrollment jumped while most colleges lost students due to the COVID-19 crisis and the national trend of fewer students graduating from high school, the college said in a statement Friday.

She is now developing work-based learning programs for students to gain hands-on experience through paid internships.

“We plan to have that rolled out for all of our students within the next year,” Gullickson said.

She has helped develop partnerships with other institutions such as the University of Virginia to allow Germanna students to transfer easily from its online College Everywhere program. Germanna is finalizing a similar partnership with George Mason University.

Earlier, Gullickson held positions in the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Minnesota’s university system and the Community Colleges of Spokane. She was Spokane Falls Community College’s president immediately prior to moving to Virginia.

“Germanna has the uncanny ability to bring out the best in people,” Dr. Gullickson said. “It worked on me, too!”

When other colleges hesitated during the pandemic’s onset in the spring of 2020, Gullickson ordered all classes moved online and oversaw making Germanna a first-rate provider of distance learning that was safe for students.

As students have returned to classrooms, she hasn’t deemphasized online classes.

Germanna’s new accelerated, all-online College Everywhere program enables students to earn two-year degrees in one year, saving them time and money, and transfer seamlessly to four-year schools like UVa and GMU. This month, Germanna will sign an online-transfer agreement with the University of Mary Washington.

This academic year, Germanna’s enrollment is up 10 percent for summer 2022 and 7 percent for fall 2022.

Over the past four years, the college has seen enrollment grow 15.65 percent. African American student enrollment rose by 25 percent, and Hispanic student enrollment by 10 percent.

“Following the May 2020 murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd—which ignited activism around the nation—Germanna created a website called Black Minds Matter to connect students to resources and counseling,” Virginia Business reported. “The college also began the development of its Truth and Reconciliation Strategic Plan.”

“We really have made an effort in racial equity,” Gullickson said.

Germanna is Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.

The college has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs, workforce training and apprenticeships. Germanna serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.

