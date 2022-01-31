Virginia community colleges ask legislature for $26M to double number of nursing graduates

To ease Virginia’s shortage of nurses, Virginia’s community colleges are asking state legislators for $26 million over two years to double the number of their nursing graduates.

Without an investment to boost nursing programs, the Virginia Community College System won’t be able to fill high-demand nursing jobs by training more workforce-ready graduates, said Dr. Patti Lisk, dean of Nursing & Health Technologies at Germanna Community College.

VCCS officials and Virginia’s health-care administrators say the state’s nursing industry is in crisis, made worse by the strains imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hospitals, physician practice groups and facilities for assisted living, long-term care, behavioral health, and skilled nursing have a critical shortage of nurses in the commonwealth,” VCCS spokesman Jeff Kraus said Monday. “This crisis has been coming for many years, although COVID-19 has compounded the impact and stressed the provider network in ways that have further highlighted the lack of nursing capacity. Simply put, this is a crisis that transcends geography, provider types, and healthcare settings, leaving a nursing workforce that cannot meet Virginia’s needs.”

If the General Assembly approves the colleges’ request during its winter 2022 session, $2 million of the state increase would go to Germanna, which serves eight localities in the Culpeper and Fredericksburg areas.

Germanna has one of the largest and most respected nursing programs in Virginia, and the VCCS plan would roughly double its size. Nineteen of Virginia’s 23 community colleges offer RN training programs.

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Powhatan, and Dels. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, and Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, introduced budget amendments to ramp up the Virginia’s nursing capacity. All three are members of the legislature’s Joint Commission on Health Care, which has endorsed the colleges’ proposal.

The nation’s critical shortage in nurses is fueled by a spike in baby boomers’ retirements overlapping with a wave of nurses exhausted by the COVID-19 pandemic who are leaving the profession, according to health-care administrators and Georgetown University.

Within six years, the Virginia Employment Commission projects the commonwealth will need more than 10,000 more nurses—7,746 registered nurses and 2,550 licensed practical nurses.

If the community colleges can’t increase their training capacity, the system will fall well short of that many nursing graduates.

In 2019, the Virginia Community College System graduated 1,593 candidates for nursing licensure examinations.

If the legislature funds its initiative, by 2028, the community colleges will increase Virginia’s nursing workforce by 3,500 graduates each year, Ellen Davenport, the VCCS assistant vice chancellor, said Monday. That would include 1,700 additional registered nurses, 1,000 more licensed practical nurses and 800 more certified nursing assistants, Davenport said.

The project would also provide salary increases on par with national averages and market-based compensation for current nursing faculty, the addition of new faculty members at competitive salary rates, and renovation of the colleges’ nursing laboratories and the equipping of new ones where nursing programs are offered, Davenport said.

In 2020, Germanna produced 176 nurses, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurse aides, Dr. Lisk said. The VCCS proposal would increase that to 432 nurses per year, she said.

Germanna’s share of the additional state appropriation would add evening and weekend programs and rent space for expanded training. Nurse training would increase at Germanna’s Locust Grove Campus in Orange County and its Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford County.

To meet statewide demand and provide a path to high-paying health-care jobs, the community colleges propose to expand capacity by renovating and equipping new nursing labs in seven regions—Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, the greater Richmond metropolitan area, Southside Virginia, Southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and the Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Stafford area.

The community colleges estimate they will also need to increase classroom capacity and buy new equipment to accommodate the greater enrollments.

Each year, Virginia community colleges admit more than 2,000 new students seeking associate of applied science in nursing degrees. Another 1,400 are admitted into Licensed Practical Nursing and Certified Nurse Aide programs.

More than 3,000 of the people who apply to these programs are left on waiting lists or turned away each year because of the limited number of spaces available, according to the Virginia Community College System. Many of these students come from historically underserved and low-income communities.

Virginia’s health-care workforce comprises 10 percent of all jobs in the commonwealth.

Germanna Community College has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs and workforce training. The college serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.

