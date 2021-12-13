Virginia community colleges, businesses, trade groups launch Infrastructure Academy to train thousands of workers

“Virginia is an amazing place to live, work and play,” he added. “There are investments we must make now, and projects we must begin now if we want to keep that reputation. And our businesses need more skilled and qualified people to hire if they are going to make that happen.”

Dalrymple, who lives in Spotsylvania County, is a member of the State Board for Community Colleges. A former member of Germanna Community College’s board, he has helped create programs in heavy equipment operation, asphalt manufacturing and open-pit mining at Germanna.

Orange County resident Allen Miller manages an asphalt-making plant at Dalrymple’s Cedar Mountain Stone in Culpeper County. He landed the well-paying job after becoming the first graduate of the Germanna asphalt academy, and taking part in the GCC apprenticeship program at the Cedar Mountain Stone–the sort of training the new Virginia Infrastructure Academy plans to multiply, manifold. Miller was the first graduate of the VCCS’ FastForward program, which quickly and affordably prepares students for “skills-gap” jobs.

Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s community colleges, said industry’s needs as technology advanced has spurred creation of many institutions.