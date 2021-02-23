Virginia Democrat re-elected to chair House Agriculture subcommittee on forestry, conservation

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is jazzed to helm the House Agriculture Committee’s subcommittee on conservation and forestry.

“I want to bring the voices of farmers to the table, literally, including constituents from the 7th District,” she said in a recent interview with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Earlier this month, the Central Virginia lawmaker was re-elected to the post by her colleagues in the 117th Congress. She had led the panel during the last Congress, for the past two years.

Now, the two-term congresswoman said she is focusing on how better agricultural techniques and federal efforts can aid farmers, improve conservation and combat climate change.

Farmers and ag producers already are “some of the nation’s most prolific conservationists,” she said.

Methods and technologies that work for them often help the environment and can contribute to curbing global warming, Spanberger said. She sees the possibilities for synergy between the two goals.

The Democrat said she is keen to examine how farmers can grow their businesses and balance conservation programs and climate-smart practices.