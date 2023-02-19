Some superheroes never put on capes, but do their part in jeans and Carharrt jackets, overalls and mud boots.

If they did wear an “S” on their chest, it might stand for sodbuster or soybeans or sunflowers.

“Because feeding the world and being a steward of the land is a superpower,” according to the the State Fair of Virginia, it’s looking to bring attention to those heroes.

Fair organizers are seeking nominations for 12 men and women to be featured in the first round of Ag Superhero Trading Cards. The cards will make their début during the fair’s Educational Expo, which offers field trips for school groups to learn about Virginia agriculture, natural resources and related trade industries.

The State Fair is Sept. 22 through Oct. 1 at the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

“We’re Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom, so we want to make sure that doesn’t just stop at the fair,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, State Fair manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming.

Teachers will receive lesson plans and activities to pair with the cards in the classroom. The cards are a way to get young people excited about agricultural as well as other related industries that impact farming, she said.

There is no “one-size-fits-all” ag superhero, according to a news release from the State Fair. The effort aims to celebrate “the rich diversity of the agricultural community” and put a spotlight on the many who contribute to it.

That could be a truck driver who supplies grocery stores; a farmer who works sunup to sundown to keep food on the shelves; an advocate who connects policymakers with farmers; or someone who promotes sound conservation programs.

“Superheroes in today’s time are certainly individuals who contribute a very important part of our being able to survive in the environment that we live in,” said M.L. Everett, a Southampton County farmer who serves as president of the State Fair Youth Development Board.

Nominations can be made through March 8. More information about the program is online at statefairva.org/p/getconnected/ag-trading-cards. Nominations can be made through an online form.

Twelve people will be selected for the first batch of cards and other nominees may be picked in future years, Thomsen said.

“We’re really excited to see what that farmer superhero looks like to our communities,” she added.

Businesses and organizations also can sponsor the production of the farm trading cards. More information is available from Thomsen at sthomsen@statefairva.org or 804/994-2743.