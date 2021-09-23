Virginia hails national importance of once-secret Army post in Fauquier

The Army activated Vint Hill on Oct. 5, 1942, to intercept and decode radio messages and perform cryptanalysis during World War II, in reaction to the disastrous Japanese attack on U.S. naval facilities at Pearl Harbor. It became Monitoring Station No. 1 of the Army’s Signals Intelligence Service, now part of the National Security Agency.

The site, which eventually occupied 721 acres on 11 farms between Warrenton and Manassas, may have “come to the attention of the Army’s Signal Intelligence Service because local ham-radio operators were often able to listen to taxicab communications in Berlin, Germany,” Betsy Rohaly Smoot wrote in the NSA quarterly.

Being close to Washington, D.C., and the Army’s central intelligence headquarters at Arlington Hall, next to National Airport was one asset of the remote site.

Very few Americans had any idea what went on behind the gates and wire fences of the facility, which the government bought from the Harrison family for $127,500.

For decades, the forest of odd-looking radio antennae that sprouted from the rural site’s green fields were the only clue most passers-by had that something noteworthy was happening inside what otherwise looked like another Piedmont Virginia farm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}